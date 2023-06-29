UIC’s ‘College Tour’ episode debuts on YouTube



UIC computer science student Brenda Leyva is among the 11 UIC students who shared their experiences on campus for UIC’s episode of “The College Tour.”

An episode of “The College Tour” that highlights the student experience at UIC is now available to watch on YouTube.

The episode, which also will air on Amazon Prime in October, spotlights 11 students, who share how UIC helped them fit in and find their passion through activities inside and outside of the classroom. The Center for Student Involvement also plans to host an outdoor viewing party of the episode this fall.

Film crews visited UIC in March to produce the 30-minute episode.

“Our episode represents the best of UIC and was made possible with the support of our campus community and the brilliance of our students,” said Maureen Woods, executive director of strategic recruitment and outreach.

“The enthusiasm for this project across campus was amazing — students, faculty and staff came together to create an episode that represents the values, community and sheer opportunity of UIC. We hope viewers are left with an impression that conveys limitless academic possibility, a vibrant student life and unparalleled support for students, from convocation to graduation.”

While the show began as a way for prospective students to virtually tour colleges during the pandemic, it continues to help a wide-reaching audience learn more about UIC and explore campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We hope this introduces UIC to a global audience, but also provides new perspective to area students, families and even alumni,” Woods said. “We’ve grown and changed so much over the years, so it was the perfect way to share that with so many at once.”

For more information, visit “The College Tour” website.