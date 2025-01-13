UIC’s Haley Dahl honored with MVC student-athlete spotlight 

MVC State Farm Scholar-Athlete Spotlight featuring Haley Dahl of UIC.

University of Illinois Chicago track and field athlete Haley Dahl was honored by the Missouri Valley Conference Jan. 9 as a featured scholar athlete. As part of the recognition, she answered questions about her track career and major in a video that appeared on the conference’s social media channels.

Dahl was a UIC Inspiring Grad when she finished her bachelor’s degree in civil, materials and environmental engineering in May 2024. As she competes in her final track season, the hurdler is working on her master’s degree in civil engineering. Hailing from Belvidere, Illinois, Dahl said in the video she chose UIC for the opportunity to attend school in the heart of Chicago.

The Missouri Valley Conference features two student-athletes each week in its MVC Scholar-Athlete Spotlight. To be selected, students must hold a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.3. Dahl is the first UIC student-athlete to be selected for the conference’s weekly spotlight since men’s soccer player Paul Brauckmann was honored in September.