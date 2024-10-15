UIC’s reaffirmation of Campus Commitment

Dear UIC community,

With the academic year underway, I write to reaffirm UIC’s commitment to advancing a campus climate that respects and advances tolerance, inclusion and diversity. As a member of one of the most diverse college campuses in the nation, it is our collective responsibility to truly live our values of inclusivity, dignity and respect toward one another. Our commitment to access, diversity, equity, inclusion and excellence is integral to our mission.

Our employment and nondiscrimination policies prioritize our commitment to a diverse and inclusive campus. Discrimination or harassment is prohibited against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, order of protection status, genetic information, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation including gender identity, unfavorable discharge from the military or status as a protected veteran. These protections apply to all members of the campus community. This includes admissions, enrollment, provision of services, programs, activities and all aspects of employment including recruitment, selection, promotion, transfer, merit increases, salary, training and development and separation.

Resources for those who have experienced any form of discrimination or harassment on campus are provided through UIC’s Office for Access and Equity. You can find information about the policies and services available on our campus to help prevent and respond to sexual harassment and misconduct, nondiscrimination, accessibility and accommodations, affirmative action, prevention and culture change. The office’s complaint resolution procedures involve working closely with campus partners to ensure prevention and culture change. You can report claims of unlawful harassment or discrimination.

The Office for Access and Equity is responsible for ensuring campus compliance in matters related to Title IX and preventing and responding to sex discrimination through UIC’s Comprehensive Policy and Procedure on Sex Discrimination, Including Harassment. Sex discrimination includes sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual harassment and stalking. Mandatory reporters are required to contact the office concerning reports of sexual misconduct.

If you are experiencing sexual discrimination including harassment, please report it online. Retaliation against any person for exercising their rights under these policies is strictly prohibited. Please see the retaliation guidelines.

In addition, the Office for Access and Equity facilitates disability, religious and pregnancy/parenting accommodations for students, faculty and staff. The office also offers prevention and culture change services through its Dispute Resolution Services, which includes training, unit assessments, private consultations and conflict resolution to address team conflict and work environments. The Behavioral Threat Assessment Team assists employees and units and coordinates support services in response to reports of violence or threats involving faculty, staff and visitors on campus.

UIC is committed to promoting equality and enhancing representation of underrepresented communities through targeted outreach to women, historically underrepresented people, individuals with disabilities and veterans. Inclusivity and a sense of belonging prevail when our teaching, research, clinical and engagement efforts reflect and honor the diversity of our community and those we serve. Please visit search guidelines and procedures to learn more.

We are building a campus where everyone matters and everyone belongs. I encourage you to help us ensure that all have equal access to the university’s educational and employment opportunities. Thank you for fostering a campus of inclusivity and belonging for everyone.

Sincerely,

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills

oae@uic.edu