University holidays and religious observances, fall 2021 – summer 2022

Please be mindful that many religious groups make up our campus community.

A few reminders are noted below to help faculty in respecting religious observance while maintaining academic standards and requirements:

Outline course obligations, dates and foreseen calendar of examination(s) as early as possible.

Instruct students to inform you of any conflicts in accordance with the policy.

There may be accommodation requests neither dictated by calendar dates nor foreseen at the beginning of the semester as contemplated by the stated Senate Policy. In such cases, students should be informed that they should request an accommodation as soon as they become aware of the need.

Students should not be required to supply verification of their attendance at religious services in order to qualify for an accommodation.

The university holidays and religious observances calendar can be found online. The list includes national holidays recognized by the university as well as religious days of special observance that may prohibit a person from performing work. Please keep in mind this list is not exhaustive.

If you have questions, please contact the Office for Access and Equity at 312-996-8670 or oaeada@uic.edu.

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

