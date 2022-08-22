University holidays and religious observances, fall 2022 – summer 2023

Dear students, faculty and staff:

In planning ahead for the academic year, please remember that many religious groups make up our campus community. The UIC Senate Policy on religious holidays (approved May 25, 1988) is below:

“The faculty of the University of Illinois at Chicago shall make every effort to avoid scheduling examinations or requiring that student projects be turned in or completed on religious holidays. Students who wish to observe their religious holidays shall notify the faculty member by the tenth day of the semester of the date when they will be absent unless the religious holiday is observed on or before the tenth day of the semester. In such cases, the students shall notify the faculty member at least five days in advance of the date when he/she will be absent. The faculty member shall make every reasonable effort to honor the request, not penalize the student for missing the class, and if an examination or project is due during the absence, give the student an exam or assignment equivalent to the one completed by those students in attendance. If the student feels aggrieved, he/she may request remedy through the campus grievance procedure.”

A few reminders are noted below to help faculty in respecting religious observance while maintaining academic standards and requirements:

Outline course obligations, dates and foreseen calendar of examination(s) as early as possible.

Instruct students to inform you of any conflicts in accordance with the policy detailed below.

There may be accommodation requests neither dictated by calendar dates nor foreseen at the beginning of the semester as contemplated by the stated Senate Policy. In such cases, students should be informed that they should request an accommodation as soon as they become aware of the need.

Students should not be required to supply verification of their attendance at religious services to qualify for an accommodation.

The University Holidays and Religious Observances calendar can be found online. The list includes national holidays recognized by the university as well as religious days of special observance that may prohibit a person from performing work. Please keep in mind this list is not exhaustive.

If you have questions, please contact the Office for Access and Equity at 312-996-8670 or oaeada@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor