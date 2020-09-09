University Librarian and Dean of Libraries Finalist Public Presentations

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce that four finalists for University Librarian and Dean of Libraries will interview virtually next week. We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation.

The presentations topic is, “How will innovations in higher education and information technologies impact the future of academic research libraries and their relationship with their constituencies within and outside of the university? “

The dates and times of the public presentations are as follows:

Finalist 1: Curriculum Vitae

Monday, September 14th – Tuesday, September 15th

Public Presentation: Monday 9/14, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Finalist 2: Curriculum Vitae

Thursday, September 17th – Friday, September 18th

Public Presentation: Thursday 9/17, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Finalist 3: Curriculum Vitae

Monday, September 21st – Tuesday, September 22nd

Public Presentation: Monday 9/21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Finalist 4: Curriculum Vitae

Thursday, September 24th – Friday, September 25th

Public Presentation: Thursday 9/24, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

More information about this search and zoom links (posted closer to the date) can be found here.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu