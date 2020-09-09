University Librarian and Dean of Libraries Finalist Public Presentations
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
We are pleased to announce that four finalists for University Librarian and Dean of Libraries will interview virtually next week. We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation.
The presentations topic is, “How will innovations in higher education and information technologies impact the future of academic research libraries and their relationship with their constituencies within and outside of the university? “
The dates and times of the public presentations are as follows:
Finalist 1: Curriculum Vitae
Monday, September 14th – Tuesday, September 15th
Public Presentation: Monday 9/14, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Finalist 2: Curriculum Vitae
Thursday, September 17th – Friday, September 18th
Public Presentation: Thursday 9/17, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Finalist 3: Curriculum Vitae
Monday, September 21st – Tuesday, September 22nd
Public Presentation: Monday 9/21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Finalist 4: Curriculum Vitae
Thursday, September 24th – Friday, September 25th
Public Presentation: Thursday 9/24, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
More information about this search and zoom links (posted closer to the date) can be found here.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Faizan Abid
fabid2@uic.edu
