University Library announces extended hours for fall 2021

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The University Library is excited to announce the return of our extended hours at the Richard J. Daley Library and the Louis L. Biro Law Library for the end of the semester and finals week! Regular hours continue for the Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago through the end of the semester.

RICHARD J. DALEY LIBRARY

Nov. 28-Dec. 10 — New weekend hours added!

Sunday, Nov. 28: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. (IDEA Commons only)

Monday, Nov. 29-Friday, Dec. 3: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4-Sunday, Dec. 5: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. (IDEA Commons only)

Monday, Dec. 6-Thursday, Dec. 9: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

LIBRARY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES-CHICAGO

Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

LOUIS L. BIRO LAW LIBRARY

Nov. 27-Dec. 9

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-midnight

Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Health safety protocols remain in effect when visiting the UIC Library and the School of Law Library.

Hours for all University Library locations are online.

Please note: All University Library buildings will be closed for Thanksgiving Nov. 25-26.

Chat with a Librarian will be available Friday, Nov. 26 from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 27 from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

STAY SAFE WHEN TRAVELING AT NIGHT

Study hard, but stay safe! The following UIC safety services are available to all UIC community members.

UIC SAFE App

UIC SAFE is a FREE personal security tool that provides students, faculty and staff with added safety on campus. The app’s interface allows users to easily connect with friends and family to share their location real-time as they walk. It allows direct and easy contact with dispatchers and first responders in case of emergencies and provides access to easy reporting forms, emergency guidelines and to a comprehensive list of support resources for students, faculty and staff.

Night Ride

The UIC Night Ride Service provides after-hours transportation to university students, faculty, staff and authorized individuals with a valid UIC i-card between university facilities and points of public transportation or resident facilities within a designated area between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., seven days a week.

Call 312-996-6800 for a ride between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Book a Night Ride online

Good luck with your exams, Flames! You got this!

Sincerely,

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries