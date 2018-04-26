University Library Extended Hours

The University Library begins its extended hours schedule for the end of the semester and finals week on Sunday, Apr. 29.

The Richard J. Daley Library will be open continuously from 10 a.m. Sunday, Apr.29, through 7 p.m. Friday, May 11. During extended hours, only patrons with valid i-cards will be able to enter the building from 9 p.m.-6:30 a.m.

A dedicated Library Shuttle will serve Library patrons from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. every day from Sunday, Apr.29 (11 p.m.) to Friday, May 11 (7 a.m.). The Library Shuttle picks up/drops off at the west (Morgan St.) door to the Daley Library. You must show a valid i-card to use the Library Shuttle.

The Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago will be open 6 a.m.-2 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday, May 11. Only patrons with valid i-cards may enter the building between midnight and 8 a.m. More information is available at library.uic.edu/libraries/lhs-chicago/hours.

