University Library Extended Hours for End of Semester and Finals Week

The University Library begins its extended hours schedule for the end of the semester and finals week on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Richard J. Daley Library will be open continuously from 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, through 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. During extended hours, only patrons with valid i-cards will be able to enter the building from 9 p.m.-6:30 a.m.

A dedicated Library Shuttle will serve Library patrons from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. every day from Sunday, Dec. 3 (11 p.m.) to Friday, Dec. 15 (7 a.m.). The Library Shuttle picks up/drops off at the west (Morgan St.) door to the Daley Library. You must show a valid i-card to use the Library Shuttle.

The Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago will offer access to all three floors during its regular service hours of 6:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. from Dec. 5-15. Only patrons with i-cards may gain access to the building during early-morning and late-night hours. More information at: library.uic.edu/libraries/lhs-chicago/hours.

Hours for all Library locations are online from the Hours & Locations link for each library at library.uic.edu/libraries.

