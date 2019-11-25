University Library Extended Hours for End of Semester and Finals Week

The University Library begins its extended hours schedule for the end of the semester and finals week on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

The Richard J. Daley Library will be open continuously from 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, through 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. During extended hours, only patrons with valid i-cards will be able to enter the building from 9 p.m.-6:30 a.m. A dedicated Library Shuttle will serve Library patrons from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. every day from Sunday, Dec. 1 (11 p.m.) to Friday, Dec. 13 (7 a.m.). The Library Shuttle picks up/drops off at the west (Morgan St.) door to the Daley Library. You must show a valid i-card to use the Library Shuttle.

The Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago will continue to offer its regular schedule of service during the exam period. The building is open 6 a.m.-2 a.m. seven days a week. Early morning and late-night entry is UIC i-card swipe only. The LHS-Chicago Library Shuttle operates Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Pickup is on Polk St. in front of the building.

Hours for all Library locations are online from the Hours & Locations link for each library at library.uic.edu/libraries.

