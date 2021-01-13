University Library hours and services for spring 2021 semester

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

Welcome to the spring 2021 semester! I would like to remind you of some of the many resources and services the UIC University Library offers to support your research, teaching and patient care.

Library faculty liaisons at each of our locations—the Richard J. Daley Library and the Libraries of the Health Sciences in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Urbana—offer subject-area expertise and are available to partner with faculty, students and clinicians within each of the UIC colleges. Services include individualized research consultations, course-integrated instruction and acquisition of relevant library resources. To contact your liaison, visit library.uic.edu/about/directory/liaisons.

Library hours for the spring 2021 semester vary for each building and are subject to change pending revised guidance from UIC and State of Illinois health and safety officials. Visit the Library website at library.uic.edu for the most up-to-date information and hours for each building.

All Library buildings will be closed Jan. 18, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Spring 2021 Hours

Richard J. Daley Library

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Thu. – 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri. – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. – Closed

Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago

Sun. – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon. – Fri. – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. – Closed

Crawford Library of the Health Sciences-Rockford

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Fri. – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat. – Closed

Library of the Health Sciences-Peoria

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Thu. – 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri. – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat. – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Library of the Health Sciences-Urbana

By appointment only

A reservation and Health Check are required to enter Library buildings on the Chicago campuses. Visit go.library.uic.edu/seats for more information and to make a seat reservation.

Materials Pick-Up at the Daley Library and LHS-Chicago

Physical materials can be borrowed using low-contact pickup or the space reservation system. For more information and hours, visit go.library.uic.edu/pick-up

Chat with a Librarian will be available during the following hours:

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Thu. – 7:30 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Fri. – 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit the Library website for additional online reference help: library.uic.edu/contact

For further information about our current resources and services: library.uic.edu/using-the-library

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Interim University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu