University Library Hours for Spring Break

Dear UIC community,

I hope everyone is having a happy, healthy and safe spring break! From March 22-28, the Richard J. Daley Library is open during the following reduced hours:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

The health sciences libraries in Chicago, Peoria and Rockford are open during regular hours and in Urbana by appointment only. Visit the Library website for a complete list of hours at each location: go.library.uic.edu/hours.

A seat reservation and a valid Healthcheck and Saliva Test are required for entry at the Richard J. Daley Library and the Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago. Learn more at go.library.uic.edu/visiting.

Chat with a Librarian is available at library.uic.edu through the break and for the rest of the semester during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

For questions, please contact librarian@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu