University Library Resource and Service Changes

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Over the past several weeks, the UIC University Library has received numerous inquiries about our plans for reopening as well as our current and upcoming resources and services. At this time, reopening dates for faculty and student access to Library buildings on all UIC campuses will be site specific and most dates have yet to be determined with the exception of the Library of the Health Sciences-Peoria (see below). In the meantime, the Library is planning to provide access to physical materials during building closures to help meet the immediate needs of students and faculty. These and several other important changes are detailed below.

RESOURCE AND SERVICE CHANGES

Richard J. Daley Library

Curbside Pickup – Begins July 13, 2020

The Daley Library will provide curbside pickup of physical materials from its collections including books and DVDs.

Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago

Home Delivery – Summer 2020

LHS-Chicago plans to begin fulfilling requests for books from its collections through home delivery.

Crawford Library of the Health Sciences-Rockford

Curbside Pickup – Now Available

To request physical materials from LHS-Rockford collections, call (815) 395-5650 or email lib-lhsr@uic.edu.

Library of the Health Sciences-Peoria

Reopens June 22, 2020 with reduced hours

Visit library.uic.edu/libraries/lhs-peoria for hours.

Further information about curbside pick-up and mail fulfillment services at the Daley Library and LHS-Chicago will be forthcoming. As libraries worldwide reopen, the UIC University Library will expand interlibrary loan services and resume I-Share services.

New Library System

Over the summer, the Library will be transitioning along with all I-Share libraries to a new library system that will replace current options for searching for books, journals and articles. Users will have an improved login, search and book requesting experience with the new system. Liaison librarians will be contacting you with materials to help you use the new system and are available to answer questions, provide troubleshooting assistance and assist with updating bookmarks and demonstrating the new system individually or in groups. Learn more at: library.uic.edu/about/news/article/9868/library-to-launch-new-system-june-24

New PubMed Database

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) has redesigned the PubMed database including a new interface. The Library has updated all of our website links to direct you to the new PubMed and enabled the “Find-it at UIC” link within PubMed citation records for you to obtain full-text to the Library’s electronic journal collections. Librarians are here to support you with any assistance you need in making this transition. Please reach out for support through Ask a Librarian at library.uic.edu/contact.

CURRENT SERVICES

Coursework and Research Assistance

Library faculty and staff are available online to assist you with your coursework and research. For reference questions and research consultations, please contact us at Ask a Librarian: library.uic.edu/contact. For reference questions related to Special Collections and University Archives, contact lib-spec@uic.libanswers.com.

Fall Planning for Faculty

Librarians can help you plan for fall semester instruction, reading assignments and course reserves. The Library holds a wide variety of digital collections (unlimited users) such as ClinicalKey, AccessMedicine, O’Reilly Safari, AccessEngineering and e-books on JSTOR and ACLS Humanities, among others. The Library also holds some electronic textbooks, including some that may have simultaneous use licenses. Users often ask us why we do not provide access to textbooks on platforms commonly used by public libraries such as Overdrive, RedShelf and VitalSource. The reason is that publishers market these platforms for individual use and do not make licenses available to academic libraries. Although it is not financially feasible for the Library to simply purchase print and electronic copies of every textbook, we can create course reading packets within fair use guidelines as an alternate solution for your classes. The Library also can help you do a fair use analysis of copyrighted materials to use in your courses; contact copyright@uic.edu. For UIC faculty who are interested in learning more about open education resources (OER) such as textbooks and other materials please contact us or visit researchguides.uic.edu/opentextbooks/search.

For all the latest information on resources and services currently available at the Library, visit our website at library.uic.edu/covid-19. For current hours, visit your campus Library’s page.

We have missed seeing all of you in our facilities and look forward to working with you in person again!

Sincerely,

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

lib-comm@uic.edu