University of Illinois Chicago Police Department Public Notice

Dear campus community,

The University of Illinois Chicago Police Department is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment March 14-17 as part of a nationally recognized program to achieve accreditation by verifying that it meets professional standards. A summary of the standards can be found on the department’s website.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

As part of the virtual on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session Tuesday, March 15, at 5 p.m. The session will be conducted via Zoom.

Topic: Public information session

Date: March 15

Time: 5 p.m.

Join Zoom meeting

Meeting ID: 898 2228 5040

Passcode: C11uUw34

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 312-355-3530 Monday, March 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the police department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. The local contact is Capt. Jason Huertas, 312-355-3236, jhuertas@uic.edu.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the University of Illinois Chicago Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

or email calea@calea.org

Sincerely,

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police Department