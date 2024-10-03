University policies on public statements and open expression

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As a university community, it is our shared responsibility to maintain an inclusive environment where all voices are heard, respected and celebrated. In alignment with this commitment to diverse perspectives and the open exchange of ideas, we are pleased to announce a new public statements policy and a revised open expression policy.

These policies were developed and reviewed following an inclusive process, open comments period and extensive consultations with community stakeholders and university governing bodies, including the Senate Executive Committee, the Faculty Senate, the Academic Professionals Advisory Committee, the Staff Advisory Committee and student government organizations. Both policies are designed to ensure UIC’s continued promotion of intellectual growth and civil discourse while adhering to legal and ethical standards.

We encourage you to familiarize yourself with these important updates, as they take effect immediately.

Thank you for your continued support in upholding the values that make UIC an exceptional place to learn, work and engage with each other and with our local, national and global communities.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Co-chair, Open Expression Task Force

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Co-chair, Open Expression Task Force

Chandra Harris-McCray

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Co-chair, Public Statements Task Force

Nicky Boothe

Dean, School of Law

Co-chair, Public Statements Task Force