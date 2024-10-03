University policies on public statements and open expression
Dear students, faculty and staff,
As a university community, it is our shared responsibility to maintain an inclusive environment where all voices are heard, respected and celebrated. In alignment with this commitment to diverse perspectives and the open exchange of ideas, we are pleased to announce a new public statements policy and a revised open expression policy.
These policies were developed and reviewed following an inclusive process, open comments period and extensive consultations with community stakeholders and university governing bodies, including the Senate Executive Committee, the Faculty Senate, the Academic Professionals Advisory Committee, the Staff Advisory Committee and student government organizations. Both policies are designed to ensure UIC’s continued promotion of intellectual growth and civil discourse while adhering to legal and ethical standards.
We encourage you to familiarize yourself with these important updates, as they take effect immediately.
Thank you for your continued support in upholding the values that make UIC an exceptional place to learn, work and engage with each other and with our local, national and global communities.
Sincerely,
John Coronado
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Co-chair, Open Expression Task Force
Michael Ginsburg
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs
Co-chair, Open Expression Task Force
Chandra Harris-McCray
Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications
Co-chair, Public Statements Task Force
Nicky Boothe
Dean, School of Law
Co-chair, Public Statements Task Force