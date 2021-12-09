University Scholar Reza Shahbazian-Yassar

Reza Shahbazian-Yassar. (Jim Young /UIC Engineering)

The University Scholars Program, now in its 36th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

Reza Shahbazian-Yassar

Professor, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, and Civil and Materials Engineering

Years at UIC: Almost 7

What are your research interests?

Advanced materials for energy and sustainability.

How did you become interested in these topics?

Energy and sustainability are two grand challenges of our generation, and it is exciting to make contributions in such areas that are important for our community.

What do you teach?

ME401-Applied Stress Analysis, ME 599-Energy Storage and ME 380-Materials Processing.

How do you balance teaching and research?

I enjoy interactions with students, and both teaching and research offers the opportunity to coach the students. It is not too difficult to balance the two if one cares about the growth and success of students.

What’s your advice to students who want to focus their future careers on research?

One should be curious about underestanding new things, and it takes dedication and hard work to be successful in research, and but the potential for rewards is limitless.