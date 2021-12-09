Reza Shahbazian-Yassar is among this year’s University Scholars. (Jim Young /UIC Engineering)

The University Scholars Program, now in its 36th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

Read about this year’s winners:

Eben Alsberg, College of Engineering and College of Medicine



Arden Handler, School of Public Health



Maria Krysan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences



Abolfazl “Kouros” Mohammadian, College of Engineering

Dr. Heather Prendergast, College of Medicine

Reza Shahbazian-Yassar, College of Engineering

