University Scholars

December 8, 2021

Reza Shahbazian-Yassar is among this year’s University Scholars. (Jim Young /UIC Engineering)

The University Scholars Program, now in its 36th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

Read about this year’s winners:

Eben Alsberg, College of Engineering and College of Medicine

Arden Handler, School of Public Health

Maria Krysan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Abolfazl “Kouros” Mohammadian, College of Engineering

Dr. Heather Prendergast, College of Medicine

Reza Shahbazian-Yassar, College of Engineering

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu