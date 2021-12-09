University Scholars
The University Scholars Program, now in its 36th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.
Read about this year’s winners:
Eben Alsberg, College of Engineering and College of Medicine
Arden Handler, School of Public Health
Maria Krysan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Abolfazl “Kouros” Mohammadian, College of Engineering
Dr. Heather Prendergast, College of Medicine
