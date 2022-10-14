University Scholars
The University Scholars Program honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.
The winners will be honored at the 2022-23 Faculty Award Celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.
Read about this year’s winners:
Mary Ashley, College of Liberal Arts of Sciences
Joanna Burdette, College of Pharmacy
Judith Cook, College of Medicine
Orly Lazarov, College of Medicine
Amin Salehi-Khojin, College of Engineering
Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar, College of Applied Health Sciences
Contact
Christy Levy
312-996-0662
christyb@uic.edu
Categories
Topics