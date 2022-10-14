Mary Ashley Joanna Burdette Judith Cook Orly Lazarov Amin Salehi-Khojin Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar

The University Scholars Program honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

The winners will be honored at the 2022-23 Faculty Award Celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.

Read about this year’s winners:

Mary Ashley, College of Liberal Arts of Sciences

Joanna Burdette, College of Pharmacy

Judith Cook, College of Medicine

Orly Lazarov, College of Medicine

Amin Salehi-Khojin, College of Engineering

Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar, College of Applied Health Sciences