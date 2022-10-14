University Scholars

October 14, 2022

Mary Ashley
Mary Ashley
Joanna Burdette
Joanna Burdette
Dr Judith Cook, Professor (RT)Department Psychiatry
Judith Cook
Portrait of Orly Lazarov
Orly Lazarov
Amin Salehi
Amin Salehi-Khojin
Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar
Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar

The University Scholars Program honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

The winners will be honored at the 2022-23 Faculty Award Celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.

Read about this year’s winners:

Mary Ashley, College of Liberal Arts of Sciences

Joanna Burdette, College of Pharmacy

Judith Cook, College of Medicine

Orly Lazarov, College of Medicine

Amin Salehi-Khojin, College of Engineering

Yolanda Suarez-Balcazar, College of Applied Health Sciences

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact


312-996-0662
christyb@uic.edu

Categories

Campus, Faculty

Topics