Upcoming Strategic Priorities Refresh Virtual Town Halls

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

In December of last year, we started a collaborative process to reaffirm our commitment to our Strategic Priorities established five years ago. The process included several working sessions with faculty, staff, leadership, and external partners, among others. This refresh of our Strategic Priorities is an opportunity to reflect on our successes and define how we will continue to build on this momentum. In this refresh we are building in more metrics to allow us to track our progress.

I want to provide an update on the progress we have made in refreshing our Strategic Priorities and invite you to our virtual Town Hall sessions on May 25 at 12:00 p.m. and May 27 at 11:00 a.m., which will take place via live webinar. The content of each session will be the same, so plan to join us for one of the virtual sessions on May 25 or May 27. A pre-read document is available for your review in Box.

During the Town Halls, we will provide an overview of our process and our refreshed strategic priorities. Joining me on the call will be four members from the Strategic Priority Working Groups. This will be an opportunity to learn more so you can share your input with us.

Instructions for joining the webinar will be sent on the morning of the events.

Please submit questions online in advance.

A recording of the Town Hall will be available after the event at: https://chancellor.uic.edu/video/

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via Closed Caption. For any other accommodation needs, please email Tremayne Price, tremayne@uic.edu.

We look forward to sharing the refreshed priorities and to receiving your feedback.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor