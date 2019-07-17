Update: Harrison Street Closure

Dear UIC Community,

Construction of traffic calming measures along Harrison Street have been completed. However, site tests indicate that previously placed concrete needs additional time to reach full strength before opening to traffic. Therefore, the closure will be extended to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

We appreciate your understanding during the completion of this important project and thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services