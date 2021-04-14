Update LockDown Browser for optimal student experience

Once an instructor has required LockDown Browser for an exam, either using the Instructor Live Proctoring or Respondus Monitor for non-proctored settings, it is very easy for students to download, install, and use LockDown Browser to take their test.

For optimal experience, Respondus recommends to keep this tool up to date. This is how you do it:

For Windows users , start Respondus LockDown Browser, select the “i” button from the toolbar, and then click “Check for Newer Version.” Your current version will be displayed, and you will be able to download a newer version if one is available.

, start Respondus LockDown Browser, select the “i” button from the toolbar, and then click “Check for Newer Version.” Your current version will be displayed, and you will be able to download a newer version if one is available. For Mac users, start Respondus LockDown Browser, select “About” from the toolbar, and then click “Check for Update.” The current version will be displayed, and you will be able to download a newer version if one is available.

You can also update LockDown Browser by downloading and running the full installation program again. This is the best option if the “Check for Newer Version” on your Respondus LockDown Browser application does not recognize the latest version.

Instructors should administer a practice test if the use of Respondus is new for them and their students, and also remind students to keep the software up-to-date. Students can learn more about LockDown Browser: The Student Experience to be prepared for a test.

Need support while using LockDown Browser during a test?

Students and instructors can access Respondus support via the application, or on the Respondus website: web.respondus.com/support during the test. This is the fastest way to get help.

If you have any questions regarding the use of LockDown Browser or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of CATE’s instructional designers at go.uic.edu/IDappointment or contact CATE Support staff at LTS@uic.edu.