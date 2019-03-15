Update on contract negotiations with Graduate Employees Organization

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We write to give you an update on important developments in our contract negotiations with the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO).

Possible March 19, 2019, Strike

GEO issued a notice indicating that it intends to engage in a strike beginning on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. We continue to bargain in good faith and are doing all that we can do to avoid a strike. However, if a strike occurs, our primary objective will be to continue normal operations, including minimizing the disruption of instruction, meeting course objectives and ensuring timely grading.

All members of the university community will be expected to meet for classes as usual. If there are interruptions, make-up arrangements must be implemented to ensure that the instructional objectives are delivered.

In the coming days, we will provide you with more information and guidance about how we will continue our operations if the GEO exercises this option.

Two additional bargaining sessions are scheduled over the next few days in an attempt to reach an agreement between the union and the university and avert a strike. Bargaining sessions, with a federal mediator, will be held on Saturday, March 16, and Monday, March 18. Outstanding issues in our negotiations include: wages, health care, student fees, appointment terms and a handful of other issues.

Thank you for your patience and assistance as we continue the negotiation process. If you have any questions, please contact Keino Robinson, Associate Director of HR Labor and Employee Relations at keinor@uic.edu.

We sincerely value the contributions made by our graduate employees to our academic mission. We remain optimistic that we will, together, reach a collective bargaining agreement that is fair and beneficial for all involved.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs