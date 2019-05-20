Update on Possible Measles Exposures

Dear Campus Community,

The University of Illinois at Chicago continues to work closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) to identify and attempt to contact all students, staff and faculty who are known to have come in direct contact with an individual who has a confirmed measles infection and who visited the university on May 16 and 17.

We believe there are only a limited number of individuals on the campus that may have been exposed and not immune. This message is to provide more clarity as to what action needs to be taken by those that may have been exposed and have not been identified yet.

It is possible that you may have been exposed if you were in any of the identified locations during the exposure times:

Maria Robinson Hall between 10 a.m. May 16 and 10 a.m. May 17

UIC Shuttle bus from Marie-Robinson Hall to Student Center East between 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 17

Student Center East between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. May 17

You may be immune to measles if:

You have been vaccinated with 2 doses of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine, also known as MMR vaccine.

You have a laboratory test that shows you have immunity. This is called a titer.

You were born before 1957. This is because most people lived through many epidemics of measles and more than likely had the disease.

Individuals who think they may have been exposed should check their vaccination records or contact their health care provider about protection through prior vaccination. If you are not immune, you may need to be evaluated to receive the vaccine. It is best to receive the vaccine within 72 hours of your exposure.

If you are not immune to measles and were exposed on Thursday, May 16, you should receive the vaccine Sunday, May 19. This can be done at the University of Illinois Hospital Emergency Room, 1740 W. Taylor St. Vaccine protection is most effective within 72 hours but you should still be evaluated and receive the vaccine on Monday, May 20, if you are not able to get to the Emergency Room tonight.

If you are not immune and were exposed on Friday, May 17, you should receive the vaccine before noon on Monday, May 20. University employees should visit the University Health Services, 835 S. Wolcott Ave., Room E144, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 312-996-7420 for vaccination information.

Most students will have had the vaccination, but if you are not immune and need the vaccine, call Student Health at the Family Medicine Center, 312-996-2901.

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the CDPH website at https://www.cityofchicago.org/measles.

In summary, if you believe you were exposed and you are unsure of your immunity and need additional guidance, please contact University Health Service at 312-996-7420 or the Chicago Department of Health at 312-746-6344.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs