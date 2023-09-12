Update on Search for Faculty Athletic Representative

Dear colleagues:

The search continues for the next UIC faculty athletic representative (FAR). We are looking for a dynamic, faculty leader with a deep interest and commitment to the success of our student athletes and who will be a partner to university leadership in ensuring the continued success of the Athletics program.

Our Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is a nationally competitive Division I program serving nearly 300 student athletes in 18 sports. Our teams and our athletes have won numerous conference championships and awards for both academic excellence and community engagement.

The Faculty Athletic Representative’s primary responsibilities are to:

Promote academic integrity and positive academic performance,

Support institutional control and oversight of intercollegiate athletics,

Facilitate the integration of athletics with the academic components of the university community, and

Assist in enhancing the student-athlete experience.

Additional information about the important role of the faculty athletic representative can be found at the NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative Association website:

FAR candidates must be full-time faculty with a strong interest in collegiate athletics. Previous experience in collegiate athletics is preferred, although not required. The position requires a four-year commitment and comes with an annual salary supplement. Administrative and logistical support and assistance will be provided by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

All applications, nominations and inquiries are invited. Applications should include a letter of interest addressing the value of faculty participation in the governance of athletics and a CV or resume. Materials can be submitted by September 29 to Tremayne Price, at tremayne@uic.edu.

We hope that many of you will consider applying for this exciting opportunity. If you wish to nominate a colleague for this position, please send the individual’s name and email address to Karrie Hamstra-Wright, the chair of the search committee at khamst1@uic.edu, with a copy to Tremayne Price at tremayne@uic.edu.

Go Flames!

Karrie Hamstra-Wright, PhD, LAT, ATC

Chair, Search Committee

Clinical Professor, Department of Kinesiology & Nutrition

For more information, please contact:

Tremayne Price

tremayne@uic.edu