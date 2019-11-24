Update on UIC Police Investigation

The UIC Police Department is working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms. George’s death. We believe that she was the victim of foul play and we have a person of interest in custody. This person has no affiliation with UIC.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, Ms. George’s family reported to UIC Police that she had not been heard from since the evening of Nov. 22. Her phone was “pinged” to UIC’s Halsted Street Parking Garage and UIC Police responded with members of her family to find Ms. George unresponsive in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle. Our investigation has determined that Ms. George was alone when she entered the Halsted Street Parking Garage on Nov. 23 at approximately 1:35 a.m. A person of interest entered the garage shortly after Ms. George.

We are working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners in this ongoing death investigation.

UIC Police are committed to safety and security for all UIC students, faculty, staff, and visitors and we encourage you to take advantage of the University’s prevention tools and safety resources.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call UIC Police at 312-996-2830.

Kevin Booker

UIC Chief of Police