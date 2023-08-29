Update: Taylor Street resurfacing and bicycle lane project

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Earlier this month, I shared that the Chicago Department of Transportation planned to begin roadwork along Taylor Street the week of Aug. 14. CDOT has since shared with us that the timeline for the Taylor Street resurfacing and bicycle lane project has been postponed until spring 2024.

UIC continues to coordinate with the city on this planned project and will share more detailed information about the timeline as soon as it becomes available.

Thank you for your continued cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu