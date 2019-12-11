Update to Forms W-2, 1042-S, &; 1095-C Electronic Consent Process for Tax Year 2019

The process for electronic access to Forms W-2, 1042-S, and 1095-C is a quick, convenient, and secure way to access your W-2, 1042-S, and 1095-C forms online. You can consent to access your W-2/1042-S/1095-C by clicking on the Pay tab on the System HR Website at www.hr.uillinois.edu. You can retrieve the forms anywhere you can access the internet. Online forms will be available to you sooner, and cannot get lost in the mail or sent to an old address.

Provide Consent by January 15 for Electronic Access

If you wish to have early access to your Form W-2, Form 1042-S, and/or Form 1095-C, then you have until 10:59 p.m. CST on Jan. 15, 2020, to complete the consent process and receive your Form W-2, Form 1042-S, and/or Form 1095-C electronically. If you are receiving a Form W-2, Form 1042-S, and/or Form 1095-C and previously consented to receive all three forms electronically, you will NOT need to consent again in order to access your Form(s) W-2, 1042-S and/or 1095-C online. However, if you are receiving Form(s) W-2, 1042-S, and/or 1095-C and did not individually consent to receive each form electronically, you will need to consent again for the individual form that does not display a consent status in order to access all of your forms online. You will receive a separate notice from University Payroll & Benefits with instructions on how to retrieve your form(s) electronically. Once you consent to have electronic access, you will not have to consent again each year.

What if I Do Not Consent to Retrieve Forms Electronically?

If you do not provide consent by 10:59 p.m. CST on Jan. 15, 2020, you will receive a printed W-2 and/or 1042-S to be mailed no later than Jan. 31, 2020. If you will also be receiving a 1095-C and you do not consent by 10:59 p.m. CST on Jan. 15, 2020, you will receive a printed 1095-C to be mailed no later than March 2, 2020. Printed forms will be mailed to the mailing address on file. If you do not receive your printed W-2 and/or 1042-S by Feb. 7, 2020, or your printed 1095-C by March 9, 2020, and have not consented to receive an electronic form, you should contact University Payroll & Benefits Customer Service by calling 217-265-6363 (UIUC), 312-996-7200 (UIC), or 217-206-7144 (UIS), or emailing payinq@uillinois.edu to request a duplicate. You may also access the System HR Website (Pay tab) at www.hr.uillinois.edu to print a duplicate Form W-2 and/or 1042-S after Feb. 7, 2020, and a duplicate Form 1095-C after March 9, 2020.

If you will be receiving your Form(s) W-2, 1095-C, and/or 1042-S by mail, because you do not wish to receive these forms electronically, then your form(s) will be mailed to the mailing address listed on your My Profile in the System HR website as of Dec. 31, 2019. If you did not have an active mailing address at that time, the form will be sent to your listed home/permanent address.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Secures Your Forms

The University of Illinois System implemented 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) to enhance and strengthen the protocols for securing sensitive data, including personal data for U of I System employees. If you consent to retrieve your forms electronically, 2FA is required when you access your W-2, 1042-S, and/or 1095-C from home or an off campus computer.

If you have not already done so, please enroll in 2FA as soon as possible. You can set up 2FA from any on-campus U of I System network computer (such as your work computer or a department computer) by visiting verify.uillinois.edu/.

This extra security step will allow you the ability to retrieve your personal tax form(s) from an off-campus network. Completing your 2FA enrollment now will both secure your information and help you avoid inconveniences later.

How to Consent and Retrieve Electronic Forms

Instructions for consent and retrieval of your electronic W-2/1042-S/1095-C can be found under Electronic Distribution Process at www.obfs.uillinois.edu/payroll/tax-information/w-2.

Consent and access to the W-2/1042-S/1095-C is done through the System HR website under the pay tab at www.hr.uillinois.edu.

NOTE: Because some e-mail programs split long addresses (URLs), you may not be able to reach the desired pages by clicking on the links provided above. If you have trouble, copy the URL into your browser’s address bar. There are no spaces in the URLs.

Questions?

If you have questions, please call your University Payroll & Benefits Customer Service Center at 217-265-6363 (UIUC), 312-996-7200 (UIC), or 217-206-7144 (UIS), or email payinq@uillinois.edu.

Kassaundra Hester

Sr. Director, University Payroll & Benefits

For more information, please contact:

Office of Business and Financial Services Office of Business and Financial Services

OBFS@uillinois.edu