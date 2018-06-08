[Updated] 2016-2017 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

As part of our continued efforts to improve the university’s Clery Act compliance program, through periodic policy review and improvement planning, the 2016-2017 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report has been republished to reflect updates to campus safety policies and procedures.

The report fulfills the federal mandate of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act (20 USC § 1092(f)) and highlights the many safety and security programs and resources available at UIC and its regional health science campuses in Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign. It illustrates the university’s sustained commitment to provide educational and crime prevention programming, interventions, policy enforcement, and care networks for current and prospective students and employees.

The update includes modifications to Section 10. Violence Against Women Act (Pgs. 10-1 – 10-27). Section 10 was updated to reflect changes to sexual misconduct investigation and response procedures pertaining to the appeals process for students and employees. The changes reflect updates to two campus policies:

Comprehensive Sexual Misconduct Policy and procedures

Student Disciplinary Policy and procedures

Specifically, the annual report includes:

Campus safety and security policy disclosures, such as alcohol and drug abuse prevention; crime prevention and response; the reporting of Clery Act crimes, including dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault; and other matters;

Statistics for the previous three years (2014 to 2016) concerning reported Clery Act crimes in/on on-campus buildings or property, certain non-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by UIC, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus; and

Fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities for the previous three years (2014 to 2016). Statistics for calendar year (2017) will appear in the 2017-2018 report due out later this Fall, and statistics for the current calendar year (2018) will appear in next year’s report.

The full text of this report is available online on the UIC Clery Compliance website (www.clery.uic.edu) in PDF format. Copies of the report may also be obtained at the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 South Paulina Street, Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612 or by calling (312) 413-5363.

If you have any questions or comments about the UIC Annual Security and Fire Safety Report please contact the Clery Help Desk at cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Office of Preparedness and Response

ready@uic.edu