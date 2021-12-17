Updated COVID-19 campus event guidance

Dear UIC community,

As cases of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and the nation increase amid global concerns about the highly contagious Omicron variant, we are concerned about your health and safety.

As a result, we have updated campus event guidance effective immediately. It is highly encouraged to cancel or transition in-person holiday work-related gatherings to virtual.

If you proceed with hosting an indoor, university-related event on- or off-campus, no food or drink should be served, and all attendees, including those vaccinated, must be masked at all times. Also, event organizers are encouraged to have all guests, including those who are vaccinated, to obtain a saliva test 72 hours prior to an event.

It has been said many times, but it bears repeating: vaccines, boosters and masking reduce the spread and the likelihood of serious infection.

Please continue to follow public health guidance to minimize exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19:

PCR tests, such as UIC’s COVID-19 saliva testing , are reliable to rule out infection. Saliva testing sites at Student Centers East and West will continue to be open during winter break with reduced hours.

Stay home if you are ill, even if you have a negative COVID-19 test. COVID-19 self-tests and rapid tests can be falsely negative; repeat testing with a laboratory PCR-based test is required if you are symptomatic. While COVID-19 symptoms may be mild in those vaccinated, the virus can still be spread.

If you or a household member test positive for COVID-19, use the COVID-19 online reporting tool and do not come to work or school until you are cleared to return.

Get vaccinated if you are not already, and if you are eligible for the booster, schedule it now. Vaccinations are available on campus or at a location near you .

If traveling during the holidays, please review the updated CDC guidance and UIC travel recommendations .

Given the changing dynamic of COVID-19, we will remain adaptable and take the necessary steps to keep our communities healthy and safe. Further updates regarding the spring semester will be shared early next week.

Please continue to do your part, for your own safety and the health of our community.

Best wishes for the holiday season and new year.

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services