Updated COVID-19 reporting tool for employees and Health Sciences Colleges students

UIC employees and Health Sciences Colleges students (on a clinical rotation currently, in the past two weeks, or in the next two weeks) who have been exposed to COVID-19, tested positive for COVID-19, or having symptoms of COVID -19 can complete the University Health Service (UHS) COVID Intake Questionnaire:

Login with your NetID and password

Click the drop-down menu underneath the green bar “Record For” and choose COVID Intake

Click the button that says “Record Now” and answer the questions.

If you received a positive COVID-19 test result through the on-campus saliva testing program you do not need to report the result through the online survey.