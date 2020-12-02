Updated COVID-19 reporting tool for employees and Health Sciences Colleges students

December 2, 2020

UIC employees and Health Sciences Colleges students (on a clinical rotation currently, in the past two weeks, or in the next two weeks) who have been exposed to COVID-19, tested positive for COVID-19, or having symptoms of COVID -19 can complete the University Health Service (UHS) COVID Intake Questionnaire:

  • Login with your NetID and password
  • Click the drop-down menu underneath the green bar “Record For” and choose COVID Intake
  • Click the button that says “Record Now” and answer the questions.

If you received a positive COVID-19 test result through the on-campus saliva testing program you do not need to report the result through the online survey.

