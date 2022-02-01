Updating personal information in My UI Info

Dear faculty and staff:

It is important to update all personal information in My UI Info, the University of Illinois employee record system, for your benefit and to assist the university with record keeping. The following items are of particular importance:

Personal contact information (needed in the case of a personal emergency): Emergency contact information. Current address. Phone number.

University records (needed for record-keeping and reporting): Gender. Race/ethnicity. Disability status (voluntary). Preferred first name.



All this information can be changed by logging into My UI Info and following the steps below:

Use link to access My UI Info.

Select My Profile.

Select Access My Profile .

Enter your NetID and password.

View each section that you are updating. Select Edit. Submit.

Select Log Out to exit.

Completing this form is strictly voluntary, and the information you provide will be kept confidential and used for aggregate reporting purposes only. Failure to provide the information will not subject you to any adverse personnel decision or action.

We appreciate your cooperation in completing the self-identification form.

If you have a disability and need assistance in completing the self-identification form or requesting an employee accommodation, please contact the Office for Access and Equity ADA Listserv.

If you have any questions or require assistance in making the necessary changes, feel free to reach out to the UIC HR Welcome Center at uichrwelcomecenter@uic.edu or via telephone at 312-996-0840.

Thank you,

Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Caryn Bills, Associate Chancellor for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Michael Ginsburg

ginsburg@uic.edu