US News ranks UIC third for online bachelor’s programs

The University of Illinois Chicago online bachelor’s programs have again been recognized among the nation’s best.

In the 2025 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Programs rankings released Jan. 21, UIC online bachelor’s programs tied for third overall. It marks the 13th consecutive year the university earned recognition from U.S. News.

The ranking is based on an evaluation of the College of Nursing’s RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Online Degree Completion Program, weighed together with two other UIC online undergraduate degree-completion programs – the College of Applied Health Science’s Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Online Degree Completion Program and the College of Business Administration’s Bachelor of Business Administration Online Degree Completion Program.

The rankings, designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education, are based on various factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, services and technologies.

In the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program category, UIC is tied for 17th.

“Online learning is an important part of UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence,” said Karen Colley, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UIC. “Our flexible, student-centered programs enable students to gain skills and competencies that allow them to compete globally and advance their careers.”

In the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Online Degree Completion Program, engaged faculty and advisors prepare active registered nurses for advanced opportunities in the nursing profession or admission to graduate nursing programs. Emphasizing leadership in patient care, this rigorous online program offers professional development and practical knowledge that is necessary as the nursing field continues to develop and the demand for highly skilled nurses grows.

The Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Online Degree Completion Program provides skilled instruction in managing and using information and information systems for health care planning and provision, resource allocation and executive decision-making. It is designed to prepare graduates to take the prestigious Registered Health Information Administrator exam.

The Bachelor of Business Administration Online Degree Completion Program is suited for students who have completed at least 50-60 credit hours toward their bachelor’s degree in business. It offers a challenging variety of courses intended to give students a well-rounded background in all aspects of operating a business.

This year’s rankings feature evaluations of more than 1,600 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs using metrics specific to online learning.

UIC offers a wide variety of online degrees, certificates and programs for career advancement. Visit the UIC Online website to learn more about the university’s flexible online programs.