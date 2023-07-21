Value Card Parking Program changes

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Value Card Program was introduced in July 2020 to respond to the change in commuting patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program incorporated pretax and daily pay-per-use plans that provided discounted parking to drivers who only occasionally came to campus and allowed more people to park in areas closer to their work location.

However, as workers have returned to the office, traffic congestion has returned to pre-pandemic levels and has negatively impacted the available inventory for visitor parking during peak periods — especially on the west side of campus.

Due to the end of federal and state COVID-19 public health emergency policies, Campus Parking will make the following adjustments to the Value Card Program:

Staff will no longer be able to purchase value card tickets. However, benefits-eligible employees will still be able to take advantage of pay-per-use parking via the pretax value card plan. This allows for four, six or eight entries per month while also providing tax savings.

The cost of student value cards will increase from $6 to $9 per month. This rate still provides a $6 discount off the daily parking rate.

If you have questions or need more information, please visit the Parking Services website or email parking@uic.edu.

We appreciate your cooperation as we implement these program changes.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Wanda Perry

Director, Campus Parking

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu