Vice chancellor for diversity, equity and engagement to join ASU

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Today, I write to share bittersweet news and heartfelt congratulations. Professor Amalia Pallares, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and engagement, will be embarking on an exciting new chapter in her career.

After 27 years of dedicated service to UIC, Professor Pallares will assume the position of vice provost for inclusive excellence and professor at Arizona State University. This new role will enable her to continue her advocacy for inclusive practices and elevate her contributions to higher education.

Throughout her time at UIC, Professor Pallares has played a critical role in fostering a campus community that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. She has held various positions at UIC, including professor of political science and professor and head of Latin American and Latino Studies. She designed and launched various initiatives to increase faculty recruitment and retention, including the Bridge to Faculty program, an underrepresented faculty mentoring program, faculty awards, and the incorporation of diversity efforts in the promotion process.

Professor Pallares’ commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding, and respect across all backgrounds has enriched our university’s culture. With her leadership, we have made significant strides in cultivating an environment that values the unique perspectives and talents of each member of our community.

Professor Pallares has led diversity education and development for faculty and staff, including faculty search training (in partnership with the Office for Access and Equity and the vice provost for faculty affairs), the inclusive classroom initiative, a campuswide implicit bias workshop, and education sessions on bias in promotion and tenure. She also implemented the university’s Advancing Racial Equity initiative, expanded UIC’s seven Cultural Centers, supported several student inclusion initiatives, and launched two neighborhood centers in Auburn Gresham and North Lawndale in partnership with community organizations. She also helped to launch a new cultural and health equity center for health sciences students and hired a director of health affairs diversity, equity, and inclusion, in partnership with the vice chancellor for health affairs.

Professor Pallares will continue at UIC through the end of December 2023. Additional information will be forthcoming as we prepare for a smooth transition for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement. And, of course, we will find a way to celebrate Amalia in recognition of her many contributions to UIC.

Please join me in expressing our deepest appreciation to Amalia as we wish her the very best in her new role.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor