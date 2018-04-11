Vice Chancellor for Research Candidate Forum, April 12, 2018

Dear Colleagues,

On Thursday, April 12th, the University will hold a forum for the Vice Chancellor for Research candidate, Steve Goddard, currently Interim Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and the John E. Olsson Professor of Computer Science and Engineering. Dr. Goddard will share his background and vision for our research enterprise and future economic development.

Dr. Goddard received a B.A. degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Minnesota, Duluth and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in computer science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Goddard is a member of the Board of Directors for the National Strategic Research Institute, NUtech Ventures, and the Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation. He has regularly led or assisted successful reaccreditation processes at the department, college, and university level, and has served as Dean and Department Chair. He has also served on the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of Women, the ADVANCE-Nebraska Faculty Committee and the Faculty Senate’s Intercollegiate Athletics Committee. In 2016, he Co-Chaired a campus-wide Achieving Distinction task force as part of UNL’s strategic planning process. Goddard was selected as 2013 Academic Leadership Program (ALP) Fellow by the Big Ten Academic Alliance (formerly called Committee on Institutional Cooperation).

Prior to joining the faculty at UNL, Dr. Goddard worked in the computer industry for 13 years, including nine years as president of his own company, which maintained a U.S. government secret, non-holding clearance.

Dr. Goddard’s primary research interests are embedded, real-time, and distributed systems with emphases in cyber-physical systems and rate-based scheduling. He has published over 100 articles, 10 patent applications, and received more than $22M in external funding for his research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). He has also been quite active in interdisciplinary research projects and was a fellow in the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Institute. The most significant result of his interdisciplinary research was the creation and development of the Self-Calibrating Palmer Severity Index (sc-PDSI), which is used worldwide to quantify the severity of a drought.

Dr. Goddard co-developed the interdisciplinary curriculum for the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Within his discipline, Goddard has taught mostly computer systems courses. He has been a member of 119 committees for students that have graduated, including the advisor of 6 Ph.D. students, 28 M.S. or M.Eng. students and 6 B.S. students. Dr. Goddard has received numerous teaching awards, including a College Distinguished Teaching Award, a College of Engineering Faculty Teaching Award, and three Certificates of Recognition for Contributions to Students.

The candidate forum will begin promptly at 3 p.m. at the College of Nursing, 3rd floor Event Center, with a reception immediately following. Complementary and relocation parking will be available in the Wood Street Parking Structure, with parking coupons available at check-in. The forum will also be webcast live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4RGGEbmIRw

We welcome your feedback of the Vice Chancellor for Research candidates and hope you will take a few minutes to complete the evaluation form found at the link provided: https://uic.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3wxHxvRgH1eIGwt

Additional information about the search for the Vice Chancellor for Research is available online. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Wayne Giles

Dean, School of Public Health

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

Peter Nelson

Dean, College of Engineering

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu