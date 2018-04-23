Vice Chancellor for Research Candidate Forum, April 24, 2018

Dear Colleagues,

On Tuesday, April 24th, the University will hold a forum for the Vice Chancellor for Research candidate, Joanna Groden, Professor and Vice Chair in the Department of Cancer Biology & Genetics at The Ohio State University (OSU) College of Medicine. Dr. Groden will share her background and vision for our research enterprise and future economic development.

Dr. Groden completed her BA degree in Biology at Middlebury College, a PhD in Cell Biology and Genetics at the Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Sciences, and a postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Human Genetics/Howard Hughes Medical Institute at the University of Utah.

She joined the OSU faculty in 2005 and served in various administrative roles in the College of Medicine, such as, Associate Dean for Basic Science Research from 2007 to 2011, Associate Dean for Graduate Education from 2011 to 2013 and finally as Vice Dean for Research from 2013 to 2017. She currently serves as the Co-Director of the Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program, the Director of the Pelotonia Fellowship Program and is the Education Program Leader for the OSU CTSA-supported Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences. Prior to her tenure at OSU, she served on the Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry, and Microbiology faculty of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine from 1993 to 2005 and, during her last two years there was the College of Medicine Vice Dean for Research.

Dr. Groden is a human geneticist, who is internationally recognized for her research in identifying key genetic causes of colon cancer and other inherited cancers through the identification and characterization of two human disease genes. Her research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health since 1994 and by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute from 1997 to 2004. Dr. Groden has served on numerous boards and advisory panels including the NCI Board of Scientific Counselors, and actively participates in the peer review process for AACR, NIH, DOD, and numerous other national and international funding agencies and scientific journals. With numerous publications and patents, Dr. Groden has been elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and a Fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association.

The candidate forum will begin at 3 p.m. at the Student Services Building, 1200 West Harrison, Rooms B and C, with a reception immediately following. Complementary and relocation parking will be available in the Harrison Street Parking Structure, with parking coupons available at check-in. The forum will also be webcast live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rw8_fmXbRI

We welcome your feedback of the Vice Chancellor for Research candidates and hope you will take a few minutes to complete the evaluation form found at the link provided: https://uic.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1ENg82EqCVEt5HL

Additional information about the search for the Vice Chancellor for Research is available online. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Wayne Giles

Dean, School of Public Health

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

Peter Nelson

Dean, College of Engineering

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu