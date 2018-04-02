Vice Chancellor for Research Candidate Forum, April 3, 2018

Dear Colleagues,

On Tuesday, April 3rd, the University will hold a forum for the Vice Chancellor for Research candidate, Prithviraj (Prith) Banerjee, currently a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry where he is responsible for leading its IOT and Digital Transformation Consulting Practice. Dr. Banerjee will share his background and vision for our research enterprise and future economic development.

Prith Banerjee has spent 22 years in academia (UIUC, UIC, and Northwestern) and 11 years in the corporate world (as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Schneider Electric, EVP and CTO of ABB, Managing Director of Global R&D at Accenture, and SVP and Director of HP Labs). In addition, he has been involved with two startups, Accelchip and Binachip. He has broad experience in research and development in academia, startups and large companies.

Dr. Banerjee was the Dean of the College of Engineering at UIC and Distinguished Professor from 2004 to 2007. Prior to his tenure at UIC, he was the Walter Murphy Professor and Chairman of the Electrical and Computer Engineering department at Northwestern University from 1996 to 2004. He was also Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from 1985 to 1996. Dr. Banerjee has been an active researcher in the fields of parallel computing and electronic design automation. During his 22 year academic career, he has published approximately 350 technical papers in prestigious journals and conferences (including a book) during his 22-year academic career. He has supervised 37 Ph.D. students and 40 M.S. students, who are working in top companies or universities in the country. He has received research grants in excess of $15 million from federal agencies such as the National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, NASA and DARPA, and from companies such as IBM, Motorola, Intel, HP, Synopsys, and Cadence. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cray and on the Technical Advisory Board of Ingram Micro.

Dr. Banerjee is a Fellow of the AAAS, ACM and IEEE, and a recipient of the 1996 ASEE Terman Award and the IEEE Taylor Booth Award in 2001. He received a B.Tech. (President’s Gold Medalist) in electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana.

The candidate forum will begin promptly at 3 p.m. at the College of Pharmacy, 833 South Wood Street, room 134-1 Auditorium, with a reception immediately following. Complementary and relocation parking will be available in the Paulina Street Parking Structure, with parking coupons available at check-in. The forum will also be webcast live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NP_u1_fA_bE

We welcome your feedback of the Vice Chancellor for Research candidates and hope you will take a few minutes to complete the evaluation form found at the link provided: https://uic.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cViifPitp7GNVbv

For more information about the search for the Vice Chancellor for Research, visit http://chancellor.uic.edu/search-vice-chancellor-research/. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Wayne Giles

Dean, School of Public Health

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

Peter Nelson

Dean, College of Engineering

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu