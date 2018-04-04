Vice Chancellor for Research Candidate Forum, April 5, 2018

Dear Colleagues,

On Thursday, April 5th, the University will hold a forum for the Vice Chancellor for Research candidate, David Au, currently Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Washington and Director of the Center of Innovation for Veteran-Centered and Value-Driven Care at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System. Dr. Au will share his background and vision for our research enterprise and future economic development.

Dr. Au is a pulmonary and critical care trained physician and national leader in the science of healthcare delivery. He received an M.D. at the University of Chicago – Pritzker School of Medicine and trained in Internal Medicine at the University Hospitals of Cleveland, and in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Washington. He received a Master of Science in Epidemiology from the University of Washington School of Public Health.

Academically grounded within the University of Washington Schools of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Au administers the Veterans Affairs Health Services Research and Development Services (HSR&D) Center of Innovation, a multi-site center based in Seattle and Denver. The Center’s mission is to conduct high-quality research, generate and disseminate knowledge that contributes to the well-being of Veterans, as well as, train the next generation of healthcare leadership. Over the past three years, Center investigators obtained funding for 113 projects, generated $47 million in revenue and published 583 manuscripts. During this period, the Center’s training program successfully obtained funding for 12 career development awardees (NIH K-award/VA CDA) and 35 post-doctoral fellows.

Dr. Au’s research focuses primarily on the quality and delivery of care for patients with chronic lung diseases, in particular, for patients with COPD and lung cancer. Since 2001, his research has been federally supported through funding by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the NIH and AHRQ. The research program encompasses a number of research areas that utilize state of the art clinical research methodology, including clinical trials design, comparative effectiveness research, implementation sciences, health services research and clinical epidemiology. Dr. Au has mentored the next generation of investigators of more than 30 junior faculty, fellows, residents and medical students. The vast majority of his research mentees continue in academic and research careers, having received career development awards as well as R01 or equivalent funding from federal sources. He is currently the PI on a number of projects from NIH and the VA, including leading a NIH K12 training program on implementation science.

The candidate forum will begin promptly at 3 p.m. at Student Center East, 750 South Halsted, room 302, with a reception immediately following. Complementary and relocation parking will be available in the Halsted Street Parking Structure, with parking coupons available at check-in. The forum will also be webcast live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cZVIqFkIKw

We welcome your feedback of the Vice Chancellor for Research candidates and hope you will take a few minutes to complete the evaluation form found at the link provided: https://uic.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9MihUF2IzpRzFlj

Additional information about the search for the Vice Chancellor for Research is available online. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Wayne Giles

Dean, School of Public Health

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

Peter Nelson

Dean, College of Engineering

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu