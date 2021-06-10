Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

I write today to announce the appointment of Dr. Chandra Harris-McCray as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications, effective August 9, 2021, pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Harris-McCray brings 13 years of experience serving in inaugural and progressive marketing and communications leadership roles in higher education. She most recently served as the founding Executive Director of Advancement Marketing and Communications at the University of Colorado Boulder. Leading a team of 15 creative staff members focused on storytelling and digital transformation, she spearheaded the philanthropic and alumni engagement marketing and communications initiatives for the university.

Previously, Chandra led campaign, brand, content and engagement strategies for the University of Tennessee System and Foundation where she served as Executive Director of Communications during the university’s $1 billion fundraising campaign. She has also served as an award-winning journalist and freelance writer at various newspapers throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

Dr. Harris-McCray grew up in Chicago and is a first-generation college graduate. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications and women’s studies from Illinois State University. She also holds a master’s degree in marketing and a doctorate in higher education administration and leadership, both from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

In addition to her work as an equity-centered researcher, scholar and thought leader, she is also active in community service and has served on various boards including the National Urban League, Goodwill Industries and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

Chandra will succeed Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez, senior executive director of public affairs, who has served as interim vice chancellor for strategic marketing and communications since December 2020.

I appreciate the efforts of the search committee and want to thank the team for their work that led to this successful conclusion of the search.

I am confident that Dr. Harris-McCray will be a great addition to the university leadership team and will provide growth and strategic direction to our marketing and communications initiatives.

Please join me in welcoming Dr. Harris-McCray to UIC.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor