Vice chancellor for student affairs to join South Carolina

Dear UIC community,

Earlier today, J. Rex Tolliver, vice chancellor for student affairs, was named the next vice president of student affairs and academic support at the University of South Carolina, effective Aug. 22.

Rex has successfully guided more than 1,200 team members to re-imagine the student experience at UIC. He was also responsible for the planning and construction of the Academic and Residential Complex, UIC’s first public-private partnership.

Prior to his appointment as vice chancellor in 2017, Rex served as the interim vice chancellor for student affairs, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and director of Campus Auxiliary Services at UIC. He also has held positions in student affairs and finance and administrative services at the University of Arizona, Louisiana State University and Idaho State University.

His contributions to UIC have been significant, and I want to thank him for his service to the university and to our students.

In the coming days, we will review and assess the priorities of Student Affairs and the university to determine the next best steps. An interim will be named at a later date.

Please join me in thanking Rex for his service at UIC and offering your best wishes as he begins a new chapter of his professional journey.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor