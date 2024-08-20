Vice chancellor searches: student affairs, equity and diversity, and innovation and strategic partnerships

Dear campus community,

I write to share additional details regarding our search for three vice chancellor positions. These roles are critical to advancing UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

Below you will find information about the following searches, including a list of the search committee members:

Vice chancellor for student affairs

Vice chancellor for equity and diversity

Vice chancellor for innovation and strategic partnerships

Vice chancellor for student affairs

Reporting to the chancellor, the vice chancellor for student affairs serves as the senior student affairs officer for UIC and provides vision and strategic leadership for its comprehensive, integrated, and inclusive student-life ecosystem. Major duties and responsibilities include leading and overseeing services, programs, and initiatives that enhance student support, campus life, health and well-being, student organizations and activities, civic engagement, and career preparation. The successful candidate will work with stakeholders across campus to provide the best possible student experience for a diverse, multiethnic, and international population of over 30,000 students.

Search committee members:

Raphael Florestal-Kevalier, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellness, Student Affairs, Search Committee Co-Chair

Rosilie Hernández, Associate Dean for Student Academic Affairs, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Search Committee Co-Chair

Asa Asad, President, Undergraduate Student Government

Eileen Doran, Associate Dean for Student Affairs, College of Applied Health Sciences

Aisha El-Amin, Executive Associate Vice Provost for Student Success and Belonging, Office of the Provost

Kathleen Kashima, Senior Associate Dean of Students, College of Medicine

Nicole Christine Muffitt, Vice President, Graduate Student Council

Lori Mumpower, Executive Director, Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence, Faculty Affairs

Joy Vergara, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement, Student Affairs

Kate Zinsser, Associate Professor, Director of Undergraduate Studies, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Beth Fulmer, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor, Academic Search Coordinator

UIC has retained Opus Partners, an executive search firm, to support this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations can be submitted by email to KD Sweaney, senior associate, at kd.sweaney@opuspartners.net.

Vice chancellor for equity and diversity

The vice chancellor for equity and diversity leads efforts to embed equity and diversity principles across UIC, enhancing the campus climate and fostering inclusivity. Reporting to the chancellor, the vice chancellor collaborates extensively with university leadership to advance equity and diversity initiatives throughout the institution. The successful candidate will work with campus stakeholders to develop and implement strategies and programs that support the recruitment, retention, and success of diverse students, faculty, and staff across the entire UIC campus.

Search committee members:

Carlos Crespo, Dean, College of Applied Health Sciences, Search Committee Chair

Rosa Cabrera, Executive Director, Diversity, Equity and Engagement

Geri Donenberg, Associate Dean of Research, School of Public Health

Aditi Doshi, Acting President, Graduate Student Council

Sophia Irini Hamilton, Director of Finance, Office of Access and Equity

Dilay Heybeli, Vice President, Undergraduate Student Government

Elizabeth Houlihan, Assistant Vice Provost, Office of the Provost

Irena Levitan; Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Bioengineering; College of Medicine

Nadine Naber, Professor, Gender and Women’s Studies and Global Asian Studies, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Shail Pandit, Associate Professor, College of Business Administration

Barbara Ransby, John D. MacArthur Chair and Distinguished Professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kevin Schultz, Professor and Chair, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Quintin Williams, Clinical Associate Professor, College of Engineering

Xuehua Xiang, Professor, Head and Director of Undergraduate Studies, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Tremayne Price, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor, Academic Search Coordinator

UIC has retained Opus Partners, an executive search firm, to support this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations can be submitted by email to Marisea Rivera, senior associate, at marisea.rivera@opuspartners.net.

Vice chancellor for innovation and strategic partnerships

Reporting to the chancellor, the vice chancellor for innovation and strategic partnerships plays a critical role in driving UIC’s innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing external engagement. The successful candidate will work with industry partners, nonprofit organizations, and the public sector to enhance knowledge translation leading to commercialization of breakthrough technologies, particularly those with broad societal impact. The vice chancellor will also work to position UIC at Chicago, state, and national levels and advance UIC’s external engagement strategy.

Search committee members:

Deepak Shukla; Professor of Ophthalmology, Microbiology and Immunology and Vice-Chair for Research, College of Medicine, Search Committee Chair

Brenikki Floyd, Associate Dean for Community Engagement, Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Public Health

Martha Gutierrez, Senior Director of Government Relations and Advocacy, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Dan Hogan, Director of Undergraduate Studies, Entrepreneurship, College of Business

Miiri Kotche, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs, Clinical Professor of Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering

Brian Murphy, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy

Peter Pfanner, Executive Director, UIC Innovation Center

Suseelan Pookote, Senior Director, Office of Technology Management

Tremayne Price, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor, Academic Search Coordinator

UIC has retained Perrett Laver, an executive search firm, to support this recruitment. Confidential inquiries and nominations can be submitted by email to Massarah Dawood, research associate, at Massarah.Dawood@perrettlaver.com.

All three searches are national in scope. Please share these opportunities with individuals you believe would be exceptional candidates. I am excited about the many possibilities that these three critical positions will create for UIC. Thank you for your continued commitment to our wonderful university.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu