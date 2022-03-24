Virtual E+W Faculty Research Mixer: Effecting City/State Ordinances and Policy Changes

Dear colleagues,

The first E+W Faculty Research Mixer of the semester will take place Thursday, March 31, from 4:30-6 p.m. The topic for March is Translating Academia into Policy Impact: Effecting City/State Ordinances and Policy Changes. The mixer will feature brief presentations from the following individuals:

Ning Ai

Associate Professor, Urban Planning and Policy

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Research Associate Professor, Institute for Environmental Science and Policy

Stephen Brown

Senior Director, Social & Behavioral Health Transformation & Advocacy

Office of the Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs

Director of Preventive Emergency Medicine

Program Director, Better Health Through Housing

College of Medicine

Lorraine Conroy

Director, UIC Center for Health Work

Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences

School of Public Health

Teresa Córdova

Director, Great Cities Institute

Professor, Urban Planning and Policy

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Anna Guevarra

Founding Director and Associate Professor, Global Asian Studies Program

Co-PI, AANAPISI Initiative

Co-PI, Social Justice & Human Rights Cluster

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

James Swartz

Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

This event will take place virtually. If you would like to attend, please register online. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu.

Past and future mixer dates and topics can be found on the Provost’s website. If you would like to submit a topic for a future mixer for consideration, please email Tyler Nielsen (pniels2@uic.edu) or submit it online.

We look forward to seeing you next week!

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

