Virtual E+W Faculty Research Mixer: Effecting City/State Ordinances and Policy Changes
Dear colleagues,
The first E+W Faculty Research Mixer of the semester will take place Thursday, March 31, from 4:30-6 p.m. The topic for March is Translating Academia into Policy Impact: Effecting City/State Ordinances and Policy Changes. The mixer will feature brief presentations from the following individuals:
Ning Ai
Associate Professor, Urban Planning and Policy
College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Research Associate Professor, Institute for Environmental Science and Policy
Stephen Brown
Senior Director, Social & Behavioral Health Transformation & Advocacy
Office of the Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs
Director of Preventive Emergency Medicine
Program Director, Better Health Through Housing
College of Medicine
Lorraine Conroy
Director, UIC Center for Health Work
Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences
School of Public Health
Teresa Córdova
Director, Great Cities Institute
Professor, Urban Planning and Policy
College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Anna Guevarra
Founding Director and Associate Professor, Global Asian Studies Program
Co-PI, AANAPISI Initiative
Co-PI, Social Justice & Human Rights Cluster
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
James Swartz
Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work
This event will take place virtually. If you would like to attend, please register online. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu.
Past and future mixer dates and topics can be found on the Provost’s website. If you would like to submit a topic for a future mixer for consideration, please email Tyler Nielsen (pniels2@uic.edu) or submit it online.
We look forward to seeing you next week!
Sincerely,
Javier Reyes
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
