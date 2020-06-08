Virtual E+W Research Mixer – June 15 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Dear Colleagues,

Please join us for a special E+W Research Mixer Series on Monday, June 15 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is The Murder of George Floyd: Race, Policing, Protest, and Democracy and it will feature brief presentations from UIC faculty with expertise in studying race, policing, and protest movements from varying perspectives, who can help us to frame the issues and move the conversation forward at UIC. We will have time afterwards for a moderated conversation and Q&A.

Monday, June 15

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/99500799519?pwd=em1HaXVWeDNVV1F0Um9pYmpJUjBFZz09

Meeting ID: 995 0079 9519

Password: E+WMixer15

A list of presenters will be distributed soon.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu