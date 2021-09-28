Virtual Town Hall for faculty and staff, Oct. 6

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

invites you to a

Virtual Town Hall for faculty and staff

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

1 to 2:30 p.m.

University leadership will provide updates and answer questions about UIC’s fall 2021 COVID-19 response.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via live webinar.

Instructions for joining the webinar will be sent on

Wednesday morning, Oct. 6.

Please submit questions online in advance.

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance,

panelists will also respond to questions submitted

during the town hall, as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via Closed Caption.

For any other accommodation needs,

please email Tiffany Gonzales, tiffanyg@uic.edu.

The Chancellor’s Town Hall has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.