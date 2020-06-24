Virtual Town Hall for Students, July 2
Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis
in coordination with
Undergraduate Student Government
invites you to a
“Virtual Town Hall for Students”
Thursday, July 2, 2020
6 p.m.
Panelists include:
Michael Amiridis, Chancellor
Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Panelists will discuss UIC’s response to institutional racism
and how the university can best support students.
The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.
Instructions for joining the Zoom Webinar will be sent
on Thursday morning, July 2.
Please submit questions online, in advance,
to USG President Wasan Kumar.
In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also
respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall,
as time allows.
Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner
and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other
accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.
