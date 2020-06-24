Virtual Town Hall for Students, July 2

Save the Date

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, July 2, 2020

6 p.m.

Panelists include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor

Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Panelists will discuss UIC’s response to institutional racism

and how the university can best support students.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.

Instructions for joining the Zoom Webinar will be sent

on Thursday morning, July 2.

Please submit questions online, in advance,

to USG President Wasan Kumar.

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also

respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall,

as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner

and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other

accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.