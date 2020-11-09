Virtual Town Hall for Students, Nov. 19
Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis
in coordination with
Undergraduate Student Government
invites you to a
“Virtual Town Hall for Students”
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
This event will serve as a space for students to ask questions and share concerns with administrators on any topic important to you.
Panelists will include:
Michael Amiridis, Chancellor
Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.
Instructions for joining the Zoom Webinar will be sent on Thursday morning, Nov. 19.
Please submit questions online, in advance,
to Undergraduate Student Government.
In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.
Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.
Contact
Categories
Chancellor officials, Official Communications, Top Student News