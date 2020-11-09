Virtual Town Hall for Students, Nov. 19

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

This event will serve as a space for students to ask questions and share concerns with administrators on any topic important to you.

Panelists will include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor

Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.

Instructions for joining the Zoom Webinar will be sent on Thursday morning, Nov. 19.

Please submit questions online, in advance,

to Undergraduate Student Government.

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.