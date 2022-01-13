Virtual Town Hall, Jan. 19

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

invites you to a

Virtual Town Hall for students, faculty and staff

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

5 to 6:30 p.m.

University leadership will provide updates and

answer questions about UIC’s spring semester 2022.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via live webinar.

Instructions for joining the webinar will be sent on

Wednesday morning, Jan. 19.

Please submit questions online in advance.

As time allows, panelists may also respond to questions

submitted during the Town Hall.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified

Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed caption.

For any other accommodation needs,

please email Tiffany Gonzales, tiffanyg@uic.edu.

The Chancellor’s Town Hall has been designated as an approved event.

Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12,

employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting,

and are not required to use benefit time.