Virtual Town Hall video available online

Dear students,

We hope that you were able to join us for this week’s Virtual Town Hall initiated by the Undergraduate Student Government and we thank you for your participation. During the one-hour live webinar, questions were answered about virtual assistance and support for students, plans to celebrate commencement at a later date, undergraduate and graduate grading policies, and reimbursement of specific fees during remote learning.

If you were unable to join us live, you can view the recording online. We hope that most of your questions were addressed, but if not, we encourage you to submit additional questions online and we will respond to individual questions by email.

Our UIC community is demonstrating once again the commitment of its members to support each other. We encourage you to stay connected to friends and classmates, reach out to your professors and advisors if you need assistance, or contact any one of us if you have concerns.

We are #AllInThisTogether,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Dr. Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Taylor Holmes

USG President