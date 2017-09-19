Volleyball preps for Horizon League competition

The volleyball team opens Horizon League play Friday against Youngstown State and Saturday versus Cleveland State at home after leaving Cougar Invitational last weekend with a 2-1 record.

The Flames (9-4) swept Seattle Saturday, 3-0, and defeated Montana Friday, 3-1, during the Cougar Invitational, but fell to SIUE, 3-0, Saturday night.

Kyisha Hunt was named to the All-Tournament team after leading the UIC offense throughout the weekend. The senior hit .258 while averaging 3.6 kills per set across all three games.

Sarah Daneliak also aided in the Flames’ offense, hitting .346 while averaging 2.4 kills per set. Ali Witt averaged 2.1 kills per set and recorded a .267 attack percentage during the tournament.

Carla Salvato continued to pace UIC’s defense, averaging 3.7 digs per set at the Cougar Invite. Brecken Roe also made a name for herself, digging out an average of 2.9 per set including a career-high 12 against Montana.

Manuela Conte contributed a well-rounded effort collecting 26 digs and 18 kills in the Flames’ three matches.