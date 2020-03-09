Vote early on campus this week

Chicago residents can vote early in the Illinois primary election March 11-13 at UIC.

Early voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Room 613, Student Center East.

“We want 100% participation of anyone who is eligible to vote. If you want to see change, vote,” said Spencer Long, director of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement.

UIC’s midterm voting rate was 41% in 2018, which is an increase of 22% from 2014, according to data from the Institute for Democracy in Higher Education at Tufts University.

“UIC is definitely on the map when it comes to accommodation for our students to vote,” Long said. “There’s easy access for students to be able to go in between classes and fit it into their schedule.”

Last fall, UIC received the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge “Best Campus Action Plan” for 2018 and a gold seal for campus voting rates between 40% and 49% in the 2018 midterm election.

UIC also was named a Voter Friendly Campus by NASPA, the national organization of student affairs administrators in higher education, and the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project.

“The hope is that everyone votes, anyone we can get to vote on campus during early voting, or by mail,” Long said.

Student Leadership and Civic Engagement also is sponsoring a Party at the Polls committee, who will be in the Student Center East Inner Circle during UIC’s early voting hours to encourage students to vote with fun activities, snacks and music.